Dozens Of Maine-Endwell Teachers Picket Demanding New Contract

Maine-Endwell teachers have been without a contract for 18 months, and are asking the school board to take action.

Dozens of teachers picketed on the side of Hooper Road on Thursday to demand a new and fair contract.

They've been working for over a year and a half under the old contract.

Without a new contract, teachers face hardships like not getting the raises they deserve.

"It's time.. It's time for teacher's to have fair contract. We work very hard on a daily basis and we'd like to see the appreciation that we feel we deserve." - Melissa Spierling, Lead Negotiator for Maine-Endwell Teacher's Associaton

After the picket, teachers marched up to the school board meeting to make sure their voices were heard.