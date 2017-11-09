Blue Devils aiming to be even better in State Playoffs

It's hard to imagine a team that's 10-0 and outscoring opponents by 311 points and coming off a sixth straight Section IV Title and 15th in the last 17 years can get any better. But the five-time State Champion Chenango Forks Blue Devils hope that the best is yet to come.

The Blue Devils are a product of their environment. All season long the focus has been on Class B and a handful of teams that have Section Championship potential. They outlasted all the competition and now return to the State Playoffs, a place they're very familiar with.

"We just talked about getting better. That's the thing. I said to them, our league was tough this year. We had a lot of strong competition and they made us better. Hats off to all of them. We just hope our best game of the year is next week, and hopefully we're saying it again the following week. The bottom line is, I say it time and time again, I don't care how good the coaching staff is, if you don't have the kids you're not going to win that many games. We have great kids that buy into what we're doing. We have the best kids, they work so hard, and they're also fun to coach."

The Blue Devils next face Section III Champion Homer at 3:00 on Saturday at U-E's Ty Cobb Stadium.