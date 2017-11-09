Seton's Strawn commits to Monmouth

Seton Catholic Central Senior Hanna Strawn signed her National Letter of Intent to play Division I Basketball on Thursday, committing to Monmouth University. Strawn helped lead the Saints to the Class B State and Federation Titles in March and was named State Tournament MVP and earned a place on the second team all state as well.

Standing at just 5'3" and earning every inch, she's been told all her life that she's too small to play Division I Basketball. After having offers from St. Bonaventure and Brown before finally settling on Monmouth, it's safe to say those critics are now silent.

"Obviously I've been hearing that from an unlimited amount of people from a young age, 'oh you're too short.' It's what's in your heart," Strawn said. "It's not how big you are, it's how big you play. I've always gone by that and believe in that. This is a testament to any kid who feels like they can't do something. They definitely can, just work hard."

It was a long road for Strawn to get to this point of settling on Monmouth. Despite previously having verbal commitments elsewhere, when she visited Monmouth, she said it finally felt like home.

"I definitely thought in my mind, with God's path the right thing will come. I got a phone call and got an offer from Monmouth," she said. "I couldn't have been more happy, obviously with King Rice there it definitely feels like a little bit of home, and I really feel like I'm ending up in the right place."

Rice, a Binghamton High grad and current Hawks Men's Head Coach, is a family friend of the Strawns. While Hanna won't be playing for him, she'll be around him enough which can come in handy.

"King has definitely said to me a bunch of times 'I'm going to be on you, I'm going to be there, you're gonna...' But definitely having, not like a father figure, but having someone there from home is definitely going to be an easier transition," she said. "I know he's going to help me. I'm best friends with his son Xander. So I'm just really excited for his guidance and leadership, to have that on top of my amazing coaching staff at Monmouth. It just couldn't be a better situation, I'm just excited for my journey."

Strawn plans to major in International Business and minor in Communications.