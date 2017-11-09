Town of Union Man Enters Plea Deal in Attempted Murder Case

A Town of Union man pleads guilty in an attempted murder case.

Eight years in state prison, followed by 5 years parole, Alex Crotsley was arrested in August of 2016, for attempted murder.

He allegedly stabbed a victim in the chest, several times. The adult victim was transported to Wilson Hospital where he was treated for several non-life threatening stab wounds.

Crotsley will be sentenced on January 11, 2018.