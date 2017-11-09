Investigators Arrest Three From NYC In Binghamton Drug Raid

Two Brooklyn men and an 18-year-old Bronx woman are in Broome County Jail after investigators raided a Lydia Street residence in the City of Binghamton on November 8, 2017.

Here is what Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force (SIU) and the Metro SWAT team recovered:

11.5 grams of suspected fentanyl-laced heroin

57 envelopes of fentanyl/heroin

15 grams of crack cocaine

Crack cocaine packaged to sell

$600 in suspected drug money

Scales and other drug packaging materials

.45 caliber pistol

Authorities estimate the drugs have a street value to be between $3,500 to $4,000.

Charges against Lee Kennedy, 33, of Brooklyn:

- Criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd degree, class d felony

- Criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (six counts), class b felony

- Criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th degree (two counts), class c felony

- Criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd degree

* Police say Kennedy is also under supervision by the Dept. of Corrections for a previous weapons charge.





Charges against Kevin Palmer, 32, of Brooklyn:

- Criminal possession of a weapon 3rd degree, class d felony

- Criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (six counts), class b felony

- Criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th degree (three counts), class c felony

- Criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd degree





Charges against Zahara Byrd, 18, Bronx:

- Criminal possession of a weapon 2nd degree, class c felony

- Criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (five counts), class b felony

- Criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th degree (two counts), class c felony

- Criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd degree



The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force is comprised of members of the Broome County Sheriff's Office and the Binghamton, Johnson City, and Endicott Police Departments. The Special Investigations Unit Task Force was assisted on scene by the Binghamton Police Community Response Team.

