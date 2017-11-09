Turkey Drive To Help Families In Need Celebrate Thanksgiving

Do you want to help out this holiday season? Catholic Charities is collecting turkeys and other foods to provide Thanksgiving dinner for families in need here in our community.

"When you think about it, we take it for granted that we all have Thanksgiving, doesn't everybody have Thanksgiving? But actually we see year after year that there are a lot of families that don't," says Lori, a morning show host for MIX 103.3, one of the sponsors for the event.

The annual turkey drive will be held outside the Vestal Walmart from November 13th to the 17th. Turkeys, canned foods, and juices will all be accepted.

"Anything that you would normally eat at your Thanksgiving dinner we are collecting," says Mary Whitcombe, Emergency Services Manager at Broome County Catholic Charities.

The organization says the need this year is overwhelming, with nearly 3,000 local families signing up for a basket.