Devils rally late, but fall to B-Sens

BELLEVILLE, ONT. – Nick Lappin continued his point streak and Viktor Loov had a two-point night but the Binghamton Devils fell to the host Belleville Senators, 4-3, on Wednesday night in front of 2,846 fans at Yardmen Arena.

Jim O’Brien put the Senators on the board at 14:49 of the opening period. O’Brien picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone and quickly moved down the right side of the ice in the Senators’ offensive zone right wing circle. At the bottom of the circle, O’Brien let a quick shot go that beat goaltender Ken Appleby on the left side for the 1-0 lead. The goal was unassisted and Belleville held a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes of play despite the Devils outshooting the Senators, 8-5.

On the power play, the Devils tied the game just 43 seconds into the second period. Joe Blandisi fed Bracken Kearns at the bottom of the right wing circle and Kearns hit a pinching Viktor Loov who beat goaltender Andrew Hammond. Loov’s goal was his first of the year assisted by Kearns and Blandisi to tie the game, 1-1.

Less than two minutes later, Max McCormick put the Senators back up by a goal. Appleby denied several chances in front of the net but McCormick scooped up a rebound and beat Appleby for the 2-1 lead. The goal was McCormick’s second of the year and came 2:17 into the middle period.

Colin White made it a two-goal lead for Belleville with a wrap-around goal to the right of Appleby. White scooped up the loose puck and slid it between the right leg pad and right post of Appleby for the 3-1 lead with helpers from Filip Chlapik and Ethan Werek at 9:36 of the second period.

O’Brien scored again for the Senators to increase their lead to two goals. The goal was O’Brien’s second of the game and fourth of the year for the three-goal advantage. Assists on the goal were credited to Daniel Ciampini and Vincent Dunn with 6:07 left in the second period. After the goal, Binghamton replaced Appleby with Mackenzie Blackwood in net.

After no scoring halfway through the third period, Ben Thomson pulled the Devils within two goals on a deflection in front of the net. Nick Lappin threw the puck to the front of the net and got a deflection off of Thomson and a Belleville defenseman to decrease the Senators’ lead to 4-2 with 8:47 to go in regulation. Lappin and Loov had the assists on Thomson’s second of the season.

Just under three minutes later, Lappin converted on a rebound to make it a one-goal game with 5:55 left in the third period. Bracken Kearns let a shot go from the bottom of the left wing circle that was denied by Hammond, but, Lappin fired in his eighth of the season with assists from Kearns and Blandisi.

Belleville hung on in the end for a 4-3 victory over Binghamton. Appleby stopped 12 of 16 before being replaced by Blackwood who stopped all 12 shots. At the other end, Hammond denied 25 of 28 in the victory.

