Police Arrest Broome County's Number Two Most Wanted

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is thanking the public for their role in locating the county's number two most wanted.



Deputies were able to locate Mike Navarro, through confidential tips provided by residents.

Officials said a tip stating Navaro was near Rano Boulevard was how they located him. Police arrested Navarro on Tuesday, at an apartment complex in the Town of Vestal.

The Vestal Police, City of Binghamton Police, and the United States Marshals helped with the arrest.