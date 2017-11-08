SV's Pappas commits to BU for softball

Well, the drive home for break won't be very long for Susquehanna Valley senior Sophia Pappas. The NYS All-Star softball player signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Binghamton University.

In her junior year, Pappas was dominant at the plate and in the circle. She posted a 0.91 ERA with 239 strikeouts and just nine walks; at the plate she hit .540 with four home runs. She will likely be a welcome addition to the Bearcats roster, and she's excited for the next chapter in her career.

"I didn't want to go that far away from home, so it was definitely my first option. The campus is really nice, academics are super good. It just felt like a second home," Pappas said.

Pappas helped lead the Sabers to a Section IV Class B Title in 2016. She is so far undecided for a major in college, but is leaning towards math or science.