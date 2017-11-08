Employment and Education In One Place At Chenango County Job Fair

Chenango County employers looked to add to their workforce at the annual College and Community Job Fair.

The fair held at Morrisville State College's Norwich campus is designed to match up workers with the right employer, or help them continue an education to get the job they want. Over 20 local businesses and colleges were in attendance.

"We happen to have hundreds of jobs in Chenango County all the time. The hard part is, making sure that the people that live here know that and if they're not necessarily qualified for the position right now, they know where they can go to get those qualifications," says Steve Craig, President and CEO of the Chenango County Chamber of Commerce.

Thousands of high school and college students attended the fair today, as well as community members looking for employment options. Some of the businesses at the fair included Raymond Corporation and GE Aviation.