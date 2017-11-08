Police Arrest Three Men after a Burglary in the Town of Union

State Police at Endwell responded to a report of suspicious people trying to enter a home, and then driving away in the Town of Union, around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said they found a car similar to the description on North Rogers Ave., when they pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop. After an investigation police arrested all occupants in the vehicle.

20-year-old Alfred Irish Jr., of Endicott, was arrested for Burglary in the third degree, a felony, and Petit Larceny, a misdemeanor. 20-year-old Anthony J. Bennett, of Apalachin, was also arrested for Burglary in the third degree, a felony, and Petit Larceny, a misdemeanor. 20-year old Vincent J. Pitts, of Vestal was arrested for Burglary in the third degree, a felony.

Officials said all three suspects were arraigned in the Town of Union Court and sent to the Broome County Jail with no bail.