Endicott Woman Accused of Causing Skull Fracture in Toddler

Police say an Endicott woman charged with assault, accused of causing an injury that caused a 3-year-old child to suffer a skull fracture.

Endicott police arrested 25-year-old Danielle Agosto on November 8, 2017, following a joint investigation with Broome County Child Protective Services.

According to a news release, Agosto's actions on October 30, 2017, created a "grave risk of death" to the child.

Agosto was arraigned in the Village of Endicott Court. She is in Broome County Jail without bail.