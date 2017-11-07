Bearcats Men's Basketball sticking together

Binghamton University men's basketball team went a disappointing 12-20 overall and 3-13 in America East play for the 2016-17 season. However, the struggles did not result in any Bearcat players transferring to play somewhere else.

Binghamton returns all five of their starters from the previous season, along with 11 letter winners. Head Coach, Tommy Dempsey, said this is a major key to their optimism toward 2017-18.

"We're in this together, we will be one of the few schools in the country that didn't have a transfer in this climate where when you're not having this instant success -- kids leave. Or if you're not having team success kids leave. Well this group banded together like brothers in the off season, said Dempsey."

The Bearcats opening game is Friday, November 10th at 7pm when they host Morgan State University.