Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Two-time Cy Young award winning pitcher, Roy Halladay has died in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico, just off of Florida, Tuesday. The Pasco County Sheriff's Department confirmed that a small single-engine aircraft was reported down in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon.

Halladay was an eight-time All-Star and went 203-105 in his 16-year career. He played for both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies. Halladay was just 40 years old.