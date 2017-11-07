Church of Latter Day Saints in Vestal Evacuated Due To Smoke, Voting Place Relocated

The Mormon Church of Latter Day Saints in Vestal was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after reports of smoke in the building.

Voters in District 19 were told to relocate to the Jewish Community Center on Clubhouse Road.

People inside the church said they smelled smoke and immediately reported it to the Vestal Fire Department.

Fire officials never found any flames, but the building was evacuated and remains empty out of precaution.

For more information on the polling place change, visit the Board of Elections on Facebook, at www.broomevotes.com or call their office at 607-778-2172.