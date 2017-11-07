Police Say Man in Delaware County Was Driving Drunk With Child in Car

A Clifton, New Jersey man is in Delaware County Jail after police say he was driving while intoxicated with a child passenger in the Town of Hancock.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says Scott Burgess, 43, was driving at a high rate of speed on State Highway 268 on November 4, 2017.

Because Burgess was driving with a passenger under the age of 15, authorities charged him with endangering aggravated driving while intoxicated, a felony and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Burgess was arraigned in the Town of Colchester Court where he was taken to Delaware County Correctional Facility on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

