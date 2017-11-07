Wegmans Ranked Best Retailer to Work For

For the second-straight year, Wegmans has been named the #1 Best Workplace in Retail by Fortune magazine and Great Places to Work, a research firm that surveyed more than 38,000 U.S. workers.

The Rochester-based specialty-grocery chain is in six states and operates 95-stores including one in Elmira and Johnson City.

Great Places to Work based each company's performance on anonymous survey responses to over 50 survey questions about whether they trust their employee and are treated with respect to how much they liked their co-workers.

“Our people demonstrate our values with every action they take. They help one another, help our customers, and they make Wegmans a happy place to work and shop. I couldn’t be more proud.” -- President & CEO Colleen Wegmans.

In 2017, the family-owned Wegmans ranked #2 on Fortune's Best Companies to Work For list, coming in second to Google.