Ramadan Abdullah Trial Begins with Jury Selection

The Johnson City man found in possession of dozens of weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition, was in Broome County Court on Monday.



Ramadan Abdullah, facing 16 weapons charges, pleaded not guilty in June, 2017. He is facing six counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree, nine counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, and Petit Larceny.

Jury selection began Monday, and the trial will continue throughout the week. However due to election day--there will be no court on Tuesday, November 7.

The courts are also closed on Friday, for Veteran's Day.

