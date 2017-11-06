Law Doesn't Require Walmart to Notify Health Department

Vestal Walmart management shut down the store Sunday night so maintenance workers could clean up sewage water that was backing up from the drains.

Even though the facility is open 24-7 and operates a full-scale grocery store, the company was not required to notify the local health department.

"They did what they're supposed to do."

The Broome County Health Department learned about the problems from a 9-1-1 caller, which prompted an investigation.

The Health Department's Chris Coddington said while it's recommended that companies report these kinds of incidents, Walmart was not legally obligated because it happened in the retail section - not the grocery department.

Coddington did recommend store officials notify New York State's Department of Agriculture and Markets to alert them of what had happened.

The department's review also found the store took proper steps to clean up the fluid - laying down cat litter and applying a bleach disinfectant.

Coddington said the department called Walmart Sunday to confirm those steps had been completed.