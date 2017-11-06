Assemblywoman Lupardo Honors Local Suffragists at Floral Park Cemetery

New York State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo honored local suffragists by placing flowers on their graves at Floral Park Cemetery in Johnson City. Lupardo visited the graves of two local suffragists, Ida Gitchell and Lillian Huffcut. Both women helped lead the movement for women's right to vote locally.

The heavy rain cut the ceremony short on Tuesday afternoon. However, that didn't stop the Assemblywoman from putting flowers at each grave site. Lupardo says she's just very humbled to be able to recognize both of the women for the vital roles they played in history.

"These women and their friends worked for decades to get women the right to vote. We just want to get the message out that tomorrow is a very important day, that we honor their legacy by voting," said State Assemblywoman Lupardo.

Assemblywoman Lupardo is referring to the general election set to take place on Tuesday, November 7th, 2017. All voters in Broome County will receive a commemorative 'I Voted' sticker in honor of the 100th anniversary of Women's Suffrage.

Both women honored played a critical role in the statewide suffragists movement. Member of the local Votes for Women Club, Ida Gitchell, was instrumental in bringing the 1913 NYS Woman Suffrage Association Convention to Binghamton. Lillian Huffcut was a lead organizer if the Broome County Woman Suffrage Party, and had also held executive positions in the NYS Women's Suffrage Party, and was the Director of the League of Women Voters after suffrage was won.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo is the Co-Chair of the Broome-Tioga Suffrage Anniversary Committee and is also a member of the New York State Suffrage Anniversary Commission.