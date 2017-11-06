Binghamton Woman Charged for Stealing Deceased Husband's Social Security Benefits

Binghamton resident Patricia L. Williams, 61, was indicted Friday on charges that she illegally received the Social Security benefits of her late husband and did not reveal that income in order to receive Supplemental Security Income benefits.

These charges are solely accusations. Williams is believed innocent unless and until proven otherwise.

The indictment claims that from May 2005 into December 2013, Williams withdrew monthly Social Security benefit payments from the bank account of her deceased husband, who passed away in 1990. The indictment also claims that Williams did not disclose her receipt of the benefit payments to the Social Security Administration, unlawfully receiving Supplemental Security Income benefits as the product. Supplemental Security Income would have been made available to Williams if she fell under a specific income threshold, but her receipt of her husband's Social Security benefits put her above the threshold.

Williams faces up to ten years in prison, three years of post-imprisonment supervise release and a $250,000 fine if she is sentenced on all counts of arraignment.