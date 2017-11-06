An Inside Look At The Future Addiction Treatment In Broome County

Community leaders took a tour of Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare on Monday. The addiction treatment provider has been selected to offer services at the former Broome Developmental Center.

"Last year, we lost 76 people in Broome County," says Senator Fred Akshar, "And as of August we had lost 55 people."

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar adds, "And we're tracking well over 500 overdoses through our 9-1-1 call center as well."

While there are some differences between the Syracuse and Broome facilities, the same general outline will be followed. From the check-in process, which involves surrendering possessions and medical exams, to the end of detox, at which point the facility will keep patients until they have a place to go.

New York State is providing $3 million in funding for the Broome County facility, which means patients will be accepted regardless of their ability to pay.



"Because of the state funding that is proposed for Broome, we can and we will, and actually we're legally obligated to take folks without insurance or who are under-insured," says Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare CEO Jeremy Klemanski.

The tour was to give both Broome County leaders and the media an idea of how this would work in our community.

"The tour today really put a face on what Syracuse Behavioral does here in Syracuse and what they'll be doing here in Broome County in a few short months," says Garnar.

The treatment center will house up to 50 withdrawal beds and 50 more residential rehabilitation beds and is expected to open in early 2018.