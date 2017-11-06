Walmart Saying Clogged Drains Caused Discharge, Not Sewage, at Vestal Store

On Monday morning, shoppers heading to the Vestal Walmart at the Town Square Mall were met with a surprise. Store associates told them the store was closed. By 10:30 a.m. the store had re-opened.

On Sunday, video of an outraged Vestal Walmart worker getting fired after showing what he said was raw sewage spread quickly on Facebook.

But a corporate Walmart spokesperson told Fox 40 News the murky discharge is not sewage, rather the results of clogged drains. Walmart corporate says it received that information from the store manager and would provide us what steps were taken to determine clogged pipes caused the backup.

Walmart said the Vestal store closed to allow maintenance company Roto Rooter to clean up the mess.

The company says kitty litter was put down to soak up the water and could have been mistaken for sewage.

The Broome County Health Department is also looking into the matter and will release information after the investigation is complete. The Town of Vestal of Supervisor's office said it had no information and that the matter does not involve the town.