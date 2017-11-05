A Room to Heal Helps 17 Year-old Teen Diagnosed with Rett Syndrome

A Room to Heal came to the Town of Maine to create a healing environment for a 17-year-old teen diagnosed with Rett Syndrome.

Katie Creech has a rare non-inherited genetic postnatal neurological disorder that leads to severe impairments. Katie is non-verbal, cannot walk, and also suffers from seizures because she cannot regulate her body temperature. Just a year and a half ago, Katie and her family also found out that she has Celiac Disease; an autoimmune disorder that can damage the small intestine.

While Katie and her family were just coming to grips with her latest diagnosis, a Room to Heal decided to step in.

"She still wasn't doing well so it was very appropriate that they were giving her a room to heal," said Katies' mother, Karla Service.

A Room to Heal Project Manager, Ashley Marconi, her step-daughter Alexis, her husband Paul, and her mother Lisa all came together as a family to make Katie's new room.

"This is the first project for me, and my family came together to really make this a bonding experience," said Ashley Marconi. "It was a proud moment for us to see just all of our hard work and see how happy she was."

Katie used a tablet to tell the Marconi's exactly what she wanted in her room. She decided on the colors purple and green with a "fairy garden" theme. The finished room also has a large adjustable television with a blue ray player, a new tablet, a large bean bag chair, and low lighting for her sensitive eyes. But one of the biggest gifts the family could receive was a heating and cooling unit. An HVAC unit was donated by Auchinachie services and will help Katie regulate her body temperature and decrease the chances of her seizures.

"It was really tricky to try and regulate the temperature in this room before," said Karla Service, Katie's mother. "In order to regulate her body temperature we had to use space heaters, air conditioners, opening and closing windows, taking on and off clothing. But this will make a huge difference."

Altogether the volunteers were happy to create a special room for a special girl. Project manager, Ashley Marconi, says it was truly a humbling experience and she can't wait to help another child in the future.