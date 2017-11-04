Newark Valley, Forks repeat in Section IV

Newark Valley defeated Oneonta 26-14 Saturday to win their 23rd game in a row and also their second straight Section IV Class C championship. Chenango Forks was dominant Saturday, winning 49-21 against Norwich in Class B, for their sixth straight sectional title and second straight in Class B. Binghamton fell to Elmira in the final seconds of Saturday's game, 38-31.

All three teams will play in Union-Endicott at Ty Cobb Stadium, Saturday November, 11th at 1:00pm, 3:00 pm, and 7:00 pm.