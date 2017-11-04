'Super Cooper' Receives Bedroom Makeover

Cooper Busch, best known as 'Super Cooper' received a bedroom makeover from A Room to Heal on Saturday. Busch, who will be four in November, was born with Down Syndrome and in November 2016 was also diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

"The room was so exciting to see - the superhero theme that they chose for Cooper and Cole because they are little superheroes," said Tara Busch, Cooper's Mother.

Despite having his own room, Cooper's parents decided it would be nice for him to share a room with his older brother. A Room to Heal Project Managers, Linda and Lauren Snyder, plus a team of volunteers created a red, white, and blue room with a superheroes theme. The room also includes a costume dress-up area and bunk beds with an added trundle to provide extra sleeping space for Cooper's parents or his friends.

"Cooper is full of personality for sure and nothing really slows him down, he's definitely a little fighter," said Tara.

Cooper's fight against cancer has received community support from all over the Southern Tier. Volunteers have organized fundraisers, sent in meals for the family, and sold "Super Cooper" t-shirts. Now a local artist, Russ Richardson, has offered to write and illustrate a special book called "Cooper Saves the Day," which can be purchased on Amazon here. All proceeds from the book will go to the Busch family.