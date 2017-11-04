Public Gets a Glimpse Inside Dick's Sporting Goods Newest Distribution Center

Dick's Sporting Goods newest distribution center in Conklin opened its doors to the public on Saturday. Hundreds of people came to the center located at 1314 Conklin Road to see what the distribution center has to offer.

"We really spent a lot of time planing so you know you work for Dick's Sporting Goods. Sports and that brand has so much passion, You'll see in there. We really spent time on making sure we really have a really nice facility," said George Giacobbe, Senior VP Supply Chain for Dick's Sporting Goods in Conklin.

The 920,727 square foot center has 7.1 miles of conveyor, 457 trailer parking spaces, 157 dock doors, and 64,336 total storage locations. The center will also be hiring 250 new employees before it opens on January 2, 2018. The Open House gave people the option to apply for a job at the facility during the event. Binghamton resident, Michael Kehoe, says he is between jobs currently. However, he was excited to hear about possible employment at the distribution center.

"Looking around everything seems to be done really professionally and it is a beautiful new facility, so I would be really excited to come here and work," said Kehoe.

The center is currently looking for full-time processing associates, material handlers, and specialized equipment operators. The company also offers competitive pay, medical benefits, 401k, associate discounts, access to associate-only sales, and other incentives. Senior VP Giacobbe says within the next couple years they will have hired around 500 employees.

"We will work for people who have not been in this environment before. We'll show you how it works, how to be safe, and how to be accurate," said Giacobbe.

Shifts will be scheduled for 6:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Another shift will be at 4:00 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

The $160-million project is the company's fifth distribution center in the United States. The facility also offers a large eating court, full gym and fitness room, lounge, lockers and much more.

For more information on how to apply, you can visit the website here.