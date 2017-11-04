Southern Tier Volunteers Pack 100,000 Meals for Starving Children

More than 500 volunteers from the Southern Tier came together to pack 100,000 meals to help feed starving kids in 70 different countries around the world.

"You think about these children that literally don't have anything to eat for days and they're searching for food everywhere and the impact that that has on their lives," said John Hrustich, Southern Tier MobilePack Co-Chair.

Each meal is scientifically formulated to included vitamins, vegetables, soy, and rice. None of the meals include actual meat because the shipments go to countries that don't eat meat for dietary or religious reasons. Having food also allows the kids to pursue other activities, like going to school.

"So when this food comes in, they don't have to spend every minute worrying about food, they can start going to school and start learning and it really brings hope to those kids," said Hrustich.

According to Feed My Starving Children, a Christian non-profit founded in 1987, at least 6,200 children die from hunger or hunger-related causes. Last year, the organization had nearly 1.1 million volunteers pack more than 284 million meals to feed nearly 800,000 kids daily.

"It's the most fun you can have in a hairnet and those people in there are having a lot of fun, they're making a real impact in children's lives and I think it helps us bring the community together towards the common goal," said Hrustich.

He hopes to make this an annual volunteering event in Binghamton going forward.