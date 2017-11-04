Southern Tier Hockey Association Hosts Try Hockey for Free Day

Nearly 70 kids took to the ice for the Southern Tier Hockey Association's "Try Hockey Free Day" to see if they have an interest in the sport before committing money to play.

"It's a way for them to get a taste of the game and see if they like it because a lot of parents don't want to spend the money to see if their kid does or doesn't like it," said Christopher Behonick, Southern Tier Hockey Association President.

Hockey is known as an expensive sport due to the cost of equipment, travel, and ice time. Behonick says his organization gets the equipment for free from USA Hockey.

"We are aware of the cost of the sport and we are trying to bring it down as much as possible," said Behonick.

The event also gave some of the kids their first experience on the ice, which STHA hopes will get more kids to join leagues.

"It's a good thing to help grow our numbers and get more kids playing hockey," said Behonick

A second "Try Hockey Day" will take place in February.