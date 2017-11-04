Time to Check Smoke Alarm Batteries as Daylight Savings Time Ends

Fire Officials recommend that everyone checks the batteries in their smoke alarms as daylight savings time comes to an end on November 5 at 2:00 a.m.

"The problem is that no one ever thinks they're going to have a fire, but we do and we're going into the winter months when extension cords are overloaded and heating units are not working properly," said Mark Whalen, Binghamton Assistant Fire Chief.

The Fireman's Association of the State of New York says all alarms equipped with either removable or sealed-in batteries both need to be tested. The organization adds removable batteries should be replaced and sealed-in batteries should be checked to confirm that they're functioning.

"The end of daylight savings time is the perfect opportunity to check your smoke alarm batteries and we encourage all New Yorkers to use this as a reminder to update your fire safety measures in the home, especially as the cold months approach and heaters start to turn on," said Ken Pienkowski, FASNY President.

Whalen not only recommends having a smoke detector and carbon monoxide alarm on every level of the home but to also invest in 10 year sealed battery alarms.

"They're a little more expensive, but they're good for 10 years which means you don't have to think about it and it's a small price to pay for the safety of your family," said Whalen.

At the end of 2015, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law that requires all smoke alarms sold in NYS to be equipped with the sealed-in,non-removable batteries that last for at least 10 years. That law will go into effect in 2019.