U-E Tigers rally to take Class A Crown

The Union-Endicott Tigers only led the Class A Finals for 55 seconds, but that was all they needed to upend rival Vestal 21-17. U-E wins it's second straight Section IV Class A Title, fifth in the last six years, and 13th overall.

Matt Thrasher scored in the first to give Vestal a 7-0 lead after one before Darrius Billingsley found the endzone in the second to tie it. Thrasher again found the endzone just before halftime to give the Golden Bears a 14-7 lead at the break.

U-E QB Devon Hogan tied things at 14 in the third quarter with a nine yard keeper but Mason Mabee broke that tie with a 27 yard Field Goal. The Tigers found themselves down three with less than three minutes to play and the ball inside Vestal territory, Hogan again played the hero scoring on a keeper from six yards out to give the Tigers their first, last, and only lead of the night.

The Tigers will now face Section III Champion Whitesboro next week, at home. Union-Endicott High School was predetermined as the host school of the 2017 Regional Finals.