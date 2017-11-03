Twelve Year Old Speaks at Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Event

Twelve years old, Grace Chiarenza confidently walked up to the podium in front of hundreds of people to explain what it's like to live with Cystic Fibrosis. The crowd was there to raise money and hear her speak at the Central New York Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's (CFF) 21st annual "Taste of the Tier" event.

"My diagnosis changed my life and my family's, but it hasn't changed the fact that I'm still a 12 year old with hopes and dreams for my future," said Grace Chiarenza.

The rare genetic disease makes breathing more difficult and requires lots of medication and special treatment in order for her to live life normally.

"Well I have to do a nebulizer and then I have to do a vest that shakes my lungs and then after that, I have to do a Pulmozyme which is also inhaled and then I have to do another inhaled medication," said Grace.

This process begins at 5:00 a.m. every single morning before school in order to make sure that she doesn't miss the bus.

The Central New York Chapter of the CFF assists 260 people who are living with the disease. There are only 1,400 people in the entire state who have Cystic Fibrosis and just 31,000 in the entire country, but Grace doesn't have to look far to find someone who understands what it's like to live with CF. Her nine-year-old brother, Joey, also has the genetic disease.

"Some of them don't really get it, so I kind of explain it to them. It's kind of hard though," said Joey.

Joey goes through the same challenges that his sister does and outside of daily treatments, they both live normal lives. A lot of credit for that goes to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, which raises funds to cure the disease.

"We're very big on access to health care to make sure that they have the medications they need, the treatments they need, we have patient assistance programs to help them, and we also fund a specific CF care center," said Amy Spranger, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's CNY Chapter Executive Director.

When the organization began in 1955, the expected lifespan of someone with the disease was five years old, but now children are living into their 30's and 40's. Spranger expected to net $50,000 at the "Taste of the Tier" event, which featured dozens of local food and drinks vendors, silent auctions, raffle baskets, and an opportunity to donate.

Grace and Joey's grandmother, Cindy Nappa is thankful for the work that the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation does to help her grandkids and others like them.

"It takes a village, it takes an event like this to bring people out to support this," said Nappa. "If we're going to advance research, we're going to need the support of the community, family, and everyone to help us fund that research."

She hopes that CF one day stands for "cure found."

Both Grace and Joey were impressed and gracious for how many people came out to the event on Friday night.

"I think it's really nice of them to come and support us and I just want to say thank you," said Grace. "It's really nice of them to support us," added Joey.

You can learn more about the work that the CNY Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation does and how you can get involved on their website.