Officials Respond to JC Apartment Fire

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. -

The Johnson City Fire Department and the Union EMS responded to a fire at the 134 Grand Ave. apartment complex in Johnson City, Friday night. 

Officials said no one was injured, and that the fire started on the first floor of the building. 

The fire department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

