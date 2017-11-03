Trio of Bearcats earn AEast Honors

VESTAL, N.Y. – Freshman midfielder Noah Luescher has been named the America East Rookie of the Year. The announcement was made on Friday afternoon as the 2017 all-conference teams were revealed.



Joining Luescher on the conference's All-Rookie Team is freshman forward Jack Muller. Junior back Kevin Flesch, meanwhile, was named to the America East All-Academic Team.



Despite missing the final three regular-season games with an injury, Luescher still finished his rookie year with three goals and five assists. His 11 totals points led all conference rookies this year and his five assists ranked third overall.



Luescher was named the America East Rookie of the Week on both Aug. 31 and Sept. 11. His top game was a three-point performance (one goal, one assist) in the season-opening 4-0 win over George Washington on Aug. 28.



"We are thrilled for Noah," head coach Paul Marco said. "He is a great performer who has been terrific for us both in training and in games. We for sure missed him during the last stretch of the season due to injury. He energy has been great and his personality has been outstanding. His is guy to build things around and help our team get to where we want to be."



Muller, who was named the America East Rookie of the Week on Oct. 16, also finished his season with three goals. His biggest goal came in sudden-death overtime as the Bearcats won 1-0 at Hartford on Oct. 11.



This marks the second time in three seasons that the Bearcats have landed a pair of players on the America East All-Rookie Team. Flesch and current junior midfielder Harrison Weilbacher were chosen in 2015.



As for Flesch, he completed his third year as a starter in the backfield. A 2016 inductee into the National College Athlete Honor Society, Flesch was named to the America East Commissioner's Honor Roll in both 2015 and 2016.

