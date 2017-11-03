French TV Station Highlights Broome County's Opioid Crisis

The Broome County opioid crisis is getting national attention. A French television crew was in Binghamton on Friday to film part of a news segment for the French/German TV station ARTE.

"We heard there were a lot of problems with the opioid crisis in North America," says reporter Pierre Millet.

Millet tells Fox 40 he has been working on this story for around 6 months, finding stories to highlight in Canada and the United States. He recently ran across Binghamton native Penny Stringfield's story on the internet. Stringfield lost her son to a heroin overdose in 2015. She says Millet first reached out over Facebook, but Stringfield deleted that request.

"Who would I know in Paris?" Stringfield says.

Soon after that request, Millet called her up and explained what he wanted to do. Stringfield will be one of the people touched by the epidemic to appear in Millet's piece.

Millet says France is not seeing the same drastic issues when it comes to opioids. He says some of his research points to geographical reasons.

"I've been studying this issue for a long time, so I know that a lot of the opiates like fentanyl come from China," says Millet, "China is very much near Canada and the U.S., it's not close to France. We've got other issues, but for now opiates are not... It's absolutely not comparable."

Millet also spoke with the Broome County Sheriff about the local crisis.