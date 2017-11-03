Murals Bring Color And "Whimsy" To Floral Ave Park

A colorful addition to Floral Park in Johnson City, the murals from "Mural Fest 2017" were officially unveiled on Friday. There are several permanent pieces of art around the park, designed by artists and filled in by members of the community.

"Public art and murals in places like this kind of signal to people that creative people live here and I think that's a good message for the neighborhood," says Peg Johnston from the Department of Public Art.

The official unveiling of the Floral Ave Park murals in Johnson City. Loving the 3D effect of the water in this one! pic.twitter.com/gxr2vseF2p — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) November 3, 2017





The artwork is on the park utility buildings, bathroom, pool house, and the tennis wall. This is the first project the Department of Public Art has done outside Binghamton.