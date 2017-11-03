Broome County Land Bank Partners With City To Demolish 5 Properties in Binghamton's First Ward, West Side

The city of Binghamton and the Broome County Land Bank announced a partnership Friday to fight blight in the city's First Ward and West Side.

The first property to be demolished was 34 Jarvis Street.

The Land Bank is reimbursing the city for the cost of the demolitions, totaling $117,431.

"This project aligns with our goal of eliminating problem properties and doing our best to stabilize communities and create vibrant neighborhoods." - Margaret Scarinzi, Executive Director of Broome County Land Bank

The next four properties on the chopping block are 40 Julian Street, 29 Lydia Street, 5 Valley Street, and 50 Thorp Street.

City of Binghamton and BC Land Bank announce partnership to demolish 5 blighted properties in First Ward and West Side. @wicztv pic.twitter.com/HoKBsjoItl — Amanda Pitts WICZ (@AmandaPittsTV) November 3, 2017