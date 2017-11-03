Learning Through Legos: Students Get Hands-On Lesson In Engineering

Some local students got a hands-on lesson in engineering from area professionals. Employees from Lockheed Martin helped 3rd through 6th graders at Saint James School build Lego robots and program their movements.

Beth Kreeger teaches math and science to grades 4th through 6th and says this activities is a chance for her students to see tangible results to their knowledge.

"Kids learn so much better through hands-on activities, so they're taking their knowledge of math and science and applying it," says Kreeger, "They'll take this away, they'll be able to remember this activity into the future."

The students tested out different theories, seeing what happens when they change wheel sizes and other elements on their robots. The Lockheed Martin engineers were on hand to explain why these changes effect the movement of the robots.