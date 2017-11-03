Binghamton Salvation Army Is Recruiting Bell Ringers

The sound of bells ringing outside stores is a telling sign the holidays are coming. That time is here again and the Salvation Army red kettles will be appearing outside Binghamton stores starting on Monday.

The Binghamton Salvation Army is looking for more bell ringer volunteers to help reach their fundraising goal of $200,000.

"That's going to take a mighty, mighty effort from a lot of people and special giving from the hearts of people in the community," says Major Ron Heimbrock of the Binghamton Salvation Army.

Heimbrock says the funds from the campaign stay local, helping out people in need here in Binghamton.

If you would like to volunteer, call the Salvation Army at (607)722-2987.