Binghamton Man Was Three Times Over Alcohol Limit

New York State Police in Homer arrested a Binghamton man on Interstate-81 after his B.A.C was .23%., three times over the legal limit. Police say 40-year-old Michael Whalen was also driving with a suspended license and vehicle registration.

Whalen was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd degree, driving while registration is suspended, and other traffic violations.

Police say they responded to a 911 report of an erratic driver on I-81 southbound in the Town of Homer at about 5:10 p.m. on November 2, 2017.

He must appear in Town of Homer Court on November 21, 2017.