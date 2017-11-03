David, Deemie Win Second Terms - Broome County Election Night Results

Here are election results from races being held in Broome County. We will be updating this information regularly, so be sure to check for the most recent results.

*UPDATED - 10:35 P.M.

City of Binghamton Mayor

Rich David (R,I) - 5,134

Tarik Abdelazim (D) - 3,572

32/32 Machines Reporting

Village of Johnson City Mayor

Greg Deemie (R,I) - 1,499

Andrew Holbert (D) - 1,205

Broome County Clerk

Joe Mihalko (R) - 15,142

Dan Livingston (D) - 12,274

Town of Binghamton Clerk

Vickie Conklin (R) - 763

Gail Kumpan (D) - 361

Town of Dickinson Justice

Patrick Doyle (R) - 541

Ricardo Lombardini (D) - 365

Town of Union Justice

Gregory Thomas (R,C,I) - 4,315

Nathanial Robertson Jr. (D) - 2,904

Town of Union Councilman

John Bernardo (R,C,I) - 4,003

Matt Wahila (D) - 3,354

Town of Vestal Council

Shoba Agneshwar (R,C,I) - 2,685

Suzanne Messina (D) - 3,261

John Fletcher (D) - 3,006

Village of Port Dickinson Trustee

Jim Degennaro (R) - 212

Michael Cashman (R) - 223

Village of Endicott Trustee

Eileen Konecny (D) -

Larry Coppola (D) -

Village of Johnson City Trustee

Robert Egan (R,WF,WE) - 1412

*Clark Giblin (R,C,I) - 1693

*John Walker (R,C,I) - 1694



Village of Windsor Trustee

Eileen Shelp - Olmstead (D) -

Thomas Skinner (D) -



Constitutional Convention

Yes: 4,997

No: 23,249

Proposition 2:

Yes: 22,911

No: 5,013

Proposition 3:

Yes: 16,820

No: 10,721

*Note: These are unofficial results from the Broome County Board of Elections.