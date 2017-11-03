David, Deemie Win Second Terms - Broome County Election Night Results

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -
Here are election results from races being held in Broome County. We will be updating this information regularly, so be sure to check for the most recent results.
*UPDATED - 10:35 P.M.
City of Binghamton Mayor
Rich David (R,I) - 5,134
Tarik Abdelazim (D) - 3,572
32/32 Machines Reporting
Village of Johnson City Mayor
Greg Deemie (R,I) - 1,499
Andrew Holbert (D) - 1,205
Broome County Clerk
Joe Mihalko (R) - 15,142
Dan Livingston (D) - 12,274
Town of Binghamton Clerk
Vickie Conklin (R) - 763
Gail Kumpan (D) - 361
Town of Dickinson Justice
Patrick Doyle (R) - 541
Ricardo Lombardini (D) - 365
Town of Union Justice
Gregory Thomas (R,C,I) - 4,315
Nathanial Robertson Jr. (D) - 2,904
Town of Union Councilman
John Bernardo (R,C,I) - 4,003
Matt Wahila (D) - 3,354
Town of Vestal Council
Shoba Agneshwar (R,C,I) - 2,685
Suzanne Messina (D) - 3,261
John Fletcher (D) - 3,006
Village of Port Dickinson Trustee
Jim Degennaro (R) - 212
Michael Cashman (R) - 223
Village of Endicott Trustee
Eileen Konecny (D) -
Larry Coppola (D) -
Village of Johnson City Trustee
Robert Egan (R,WF,WE) - 1412
*Clark Giblin (R,C,I) - 1693
*John Walker (R,C,I) - 1694
Village of Windsor Trustee
Eileen Shelp - Olmstead (D) -
Thomas Skinner (D) -
Constitutional Convention
Yes: 4,997
No: 23,249
Proposition 2:
Yes: 22,911
No: 5,013
Proposition 3:
Yes: 16,820
No: 10,721
*Note: These are unofficial results from the Broome County Board of Elections.