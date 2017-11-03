Vestal Woman Pleads Guilty To Negligent Homicide In Fatal Pedestrian Crash

Jennifer Grenchus, 36, of Vestal, pleaded guilty Friday to criminally negligent homicide for her role in a fatal crash on April 24, 2017.

Grenchus could face up to three years in state prison.

Her sentencing is set for February 6, 2018.

Grenchus was charged with vehicular manslaughter after hitting 47-year-old Ronald Richardson on Main Street in Binghamton.

Binghamton Police believe Grenchus was under the influence of drugs at the time.

Police responded to the parking lot of Tom's Coffee Cards and Gifts at 5:44 p.m. to find Richardson pinned underneath Grenchus' Hyundai Elantra.

Police, firefighters and witnesses lifted and flipped over the car to rescue Richardson. But police say Richardson died before emergency responders could reach him.