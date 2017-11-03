New Jersey Man Charged With Arson in U Club Binghamton Student Housing Fire

Vestal Police have arrested a 25-year-old New Jersey man for intentionally setting a fire at the U Club Binghamton student apartment complex on October 20, 2017.

Elijah K. Rodriguez of Leonia, New Jersey is charged with arson in the 2nd degree, a class B felony.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single apartment building but were forced to evacuate the entire complex, affecting hundreds of students.

Rodriguez was arraigned in Town of Vestal Court and taken to Broome County Jail where he was being held on an unrelated charge.