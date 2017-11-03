Endicott Native Named Executive Director of Roberson

Board of Trustees of the Roberson Museum and Science Center have announced the appointment of Michael Grasso as their new Executive Director. He will assume responsibilities on November 6, 2017.



He succeeds Terry McDonald, executive director since 2005, who earlier announced her resignation to become

executive director of a museum in the New Orleans area. Grasso will work closely with McDonald until her

departure later in November.



Grasso most recently served as the Director of Development and Marketing at WSKG Public Media in Vestal,

NY. At WSKG he was responsible for overseeing individual gifts, business sponsorship, marketing, audience

services, digital media, and volunteers. Grasso is leaving WSKG after a five-year tenure. He was selected for

the Roberson position after a national search for candidates.



“We’re delighted that Michael will be building on what Terry has accomplished at Roberson,” said Glenn Small,

president of the museum’s board of trustees. “And we’re especially happy that our national search led us to a

new director right here in the community. Michael’s nonprofit experience, entrepreneurial background and

education in cultural management qualify him uniquely to lead the Roberson.”



"Roberson is a valuable cultural institution in our region," said Grasso. "Terry McDonald has served this

organization exceptionally for the last 12 years; I'm honored to accept this position and hope I can live up to the

standard she has set. Going forward we'll be looking at ways to update our technology and infrastructure,

strengthen our program offerings and community connections, and create an even more rewarding visitor

experience."



Michael Grasso is originally from Endicott, NY and is a graduate of Binghamton University '07 and Pratt

Institute '12 where he earned the degree of Master of Professional Studies in Arts and Cultural Management. A

longtime champion of the arts in the Southern Tier, he has served on multiple Boards and volunteered his time

with other non-profit organizations locally.