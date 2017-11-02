Truth Pharm: 200 People Taught How to Use Naloxone

The Founder of Truth Pharm, Alexis Pleus, says her organization has helped train nearly 200 people on how to use naloxone during six co-organized training sessions since June 2015. She adds that her organization has only recently been certified to train and is in the process of handing out naloxone kits. Truth Pharm will join Southern Tier AIDS Prevention (STAP) in training and providing the lifesaving drug to the community.

On Thursday night, STAP held a free naloxone training in the Town of Triangle. Around a dozen people were educated on how naloxone works, trained on how to administer it, and were given a free naloxone kit after completing the training.

"There's really no reason for people to not be trained, it's something like this battle I call it, really needs to be fought at the community level," said Ryan Reynolds, Whitney Point Mayor.

Naloxone, also known as narcan, blocks the effects and reverses an overdose. Organizations like STAP and Truth Pharm are making it easier for people like Michele Summers to participate in these educational trainings.

"I am glad that I have the opportunity to learn and I'm hoping that we can have more of these events in the community," said Summers.