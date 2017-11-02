SUNY Broome Freshman Passes Away After Head-on Car Crash

SUNY Broome Officials say freshman student Miranda Gifford passed away late on Wednesday from injuries sustained in a car accident.

"The campus community offers its deepest condolences to Miranda's friends and family," wrote Jennifer Micale, SUNY Broome Media Relations Coordinator.

The Chenango County Sheriff's Office investigated a two-car crash on South Canal Street in the Village of Oxford on October 30 around 12:32 p.m. Officials say Gifford was driving Northbound when she veered across her lane and into oncoming traffic where she struck a service truck that was traveling the opposite direction.

She was taken from her vehicle and airlifted to University Hospital in Syracuse after sustaining serious injuries. The driver of the second vehicle, Danny Hall and his passenger were uninjured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Gifford, of Rome, was a Homeland Security major and participated on both the School's softball and basketball teams.

The School says that funeral arrangements have not yet been announced, but students and campus community members who would like to receive supportive counseling can contact Counseling Services in Student Services Room 210. Students can stop in to make an appointment or call 778-5210. Employee Assistance Program staff are available to provide support to faculty and staff and can be reached at (800) 327-2255.