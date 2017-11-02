Garnar Says County Is "Definitely Prepared" For Winter Season

Broome County leaders want to make sure residents are prepared this winter, eight months after Winter Storm Stella slammed the Southern Tier.

The two-day storm cost the county $170,000.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the county is ready for the upcoming winter season.

“In terms of the people power, in terms of the equipment that we need to get through the winter, we’re good.” - Broome County Executive Jason Garnar

The National Weather Service is calling for a milder than normal winter, but what exactly is normal?

“Normal is about 60 inches for the entire season in the valley, and about 80 inches on the hills.” - Dave Nicosia, National Weather Service

Last March, 30 inches dumped on Broome in two days. That’s why the county wants to make sure the public knows what to do when there’s severe weather.

The Broome County Office of Emergency Management put together a list for residents explaining what certain terms mean.

“Travel advisory, which is advising them of dangerous conditions on the roadway, means that you can still travel if you need to but certainly plan your routes to be more prepared to travel. A travel ban means only the essential people are going to be allowed on the roads like police, fire, EMS, hospital employees.” - Michael Ponticiello, Broome County EMS

Other terms are watch, warning and advisory. Watch meaning severe weather is possible, warning meaning it’s a certainty, and an advisory warning residents of just how much of the storm we’re getting.

EMS suggests county residents have a kit for their home and their car in case they’re stranded or need to evacuate. Essentials are a shovel, food, medication, and a safe secondary source of heat.

For tips on how to prepare for the upcoming winter season, visit www.weather.gov/bgm.