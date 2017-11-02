Lesko Financial: Saving Habits of Millennials

Bryanna: The saving habits of millennials continue to surprise financial analysts… according to Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial Services.

Greg: At a time when baby boomers are worrying about how little they’ve saved for retirement, millennials--generally those born from the early 1980s to the mid-90s-- are heeding those messages and outpacing the two generations before them in retirement savings. A recent survey of some millennials, those who happen to also be parents, found that they’re saving a median of 10% of their income for retirement. The generation before them, gen-xers, save a median of 8% while baby boomers a median of only 5%. Those millennials were also more likely to make sacrifices for their retirement savings than either their gen-x parents or baby boomer grandparents.

Bryanna: Why are milennials so much more savings-conscious?

Greg: Researchers say it could be the financial atmosphere each generation encountered at a young age. Boomers enjoyed the soaring prosperity of post-war america. Gen-xers enjoyed the tail end of that but were hit by mid-‘70s inflation and unemployment. Millennials--felt the impact of uncertainty with the bursting of the tech bubble in the early 2000s and the severe recession of 2008. That seems to have fueled better money habits.

Bryanna: How are they managing to save for retirement?

Greg: New technology helps. It costs a lot less to stream a film in your living room than to take the family to the movies and out for ice cream after.

But many millennials are also reducing the costs of higher education by getting accelerated degrees in less time and many are also cutting back on dining out, vacations and entertainmentthose sacrifices I mentioned earlier. Perhaps they’ll be able to teach their parents and grandparents a thing or two about building wealth.