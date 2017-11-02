Brooklyn Man Charged With Felony Drug Charges in Town of Chenango Motel Bust

A 60-year-old Brooklyn man originally wanted on a parole violation is now facing felony drug dealing charges. Broome County officials learned Raymond Lewis stays at the Motel 6 in the Town of Chenango was a violation of his parole, which required him to stay in New York City.

When Broome Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Smith and parole officers went to Lewis' room, they say they saw drug paraphernalia. Police say Smith learned Lewis told the woman staying with him to hide large quantities of drugs.

Police say Lewis had 45 grams of crack cocaine and 29 grams of heroin.

Charges Against Lewis:

- Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell - class b felony.

- Criminal possession of a controlled substance - class b felony.

- Criminal possession of drug paraphernalia second degree - class b misdemeanor.