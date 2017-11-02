Construction Begins On Front Street Gateway Project, 12 Years In The Making

Crews have started underground utility work in the first phase of the Front Street Gateway Project. Talk of the project began over a decade ago, so the work is a long time coming.

When completed, the stretch of Front Street from Prospect to Winding Way will be newly paved with sidewalks, lighting, and new water and storm sewer lines. There will also be work done on the crumbling flood wall. Once the sewer work starts, motorists can expect to be detoured around the area.

"We'll dig a big hole in the center of the street because that's where it is. It's about 16 feet deep, so it will be a pretty good sized hole. There will be detours so people will be directed away from the contracting and then back on to Front Street," says Ray Standish, a City of Binghamton Engineer.

The $6 million project is founded primarily with federal and state dollars, with the city picking up the extra. The project is expected to be complete by fall 2018.